Peggy Morton

Jacksonville, NC – Peggy Ann Gentry Morton, 73, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Onslow Memorial Park with Rev. Jamie Silence officiating.
A lifelong resident of Onslow County and was a graduate of Jacksonville High School.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bobby Ray Morton; daughter, Becky Morton of Jacksonville; sons, Jason Morton and his wife, Patty of Jacksonville and Ray Morton and his wife, Samantha of Irmo, SC; her two grandchildren, Joshua and Amelia.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Stephanie Watkins and Jesse Loux for the loving and wonderful care they gave to Mrs. Morton.
