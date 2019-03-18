BEULAVILLE - Peggy Williams Simpson, 84, of Beulaville died March 16, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Beulaville Presbyterian Church, Beulaville with interment at Thigpen-Lanier cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include husband, Lois Lee Simpson of Beulaville; and sons, Curtis Simpson of Wallace, Jeffrey Simpson of Shallotte,
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019