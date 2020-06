Percy Padgett

Percy Hayden "PH" Padgett Jr., 85, of Holly Ridge, NC, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence.He was born on October 6, 1934, in Holly Ridge; the son of the late Percy Hayden Padgett Sr. and Mary Cooper Padgett. Also remembered is his son, Jerry Hayden Padgett and his daughter, Janice Padgett Dail; two sisters, Mary E. Piner and Willa Mae Hartley; and a brother, John Edward Padgett, all of who preceded him in death.Surviving is his special friend, Sarah Bivens; two sisters, Sarah Cooper Hansley and Norene Pickel; and two brothers, James Ashley Padgett and David Franklin Padgett.Mr. Padgett was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Liquid Transporters in Wilmington.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church with seating limited to around 60 people. A private burial for the family will follow at Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Holly Ridge.Condolences may be shared with the family at Andrewsmortuary.com.