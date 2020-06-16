Percy Hayden "PH" Padgett Jr., 85, of Holly Ridge, NC, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on October 6, 1934, in Holly Ridge; the son of the late Percy Hayden Padgett Sr. and Mary Cooper Padgett. Also remembered is his son, Jerry Hayden Padgett and his daughter, Janice Padgett Dail; two sisters, Mary E. Piner and Willa Mae Hartley; and a brother, John Edward Padgett, all of who preceded him in death.
Surviving is his special friend, Sarah Bivens; two sisters, Sarah Cooper Hansley and Norene Pickel; and two brothers, James Ashley Padgett and David Franklin Padgett.
Mr. Padgett was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Liquid Transporters in Wilmington.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church with seating limited to around 60 people. A private burial for the family will follow at Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Holly Ridge.
Condolences may be shared with the family at Andrewsmortuary.com.
He was born on October 6, 1934, in Holly Ridge; the son of the late Percy Hayden Padgett Sr. and Mary Cooper Padgett. Also remembered is his son, Jerry Hayden Padgett and his daughter, Janice Padgett Dail; two sisters, Mary E. Piner and Willa Mae Hartley; and a brother, John Edward Padgett, all of who preceded him in death.
Surviving is his special friend, Sarah Bivens; two sisters, Sarah Cooper Hansley and Norene Pickel; and two brothers, James Ashley Padgett and David Franklin Padgett.
Mr. Padgett was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Liquid Transporters in Wilmington.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church with seating limited to around 60 people. A private burial for the family will follow at Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Holly Ridge.
Condolences may be shared with the family at Andrewsmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.