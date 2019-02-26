RICHLANDS - Percy Devane Padrick, 90, of Richlands died Feb. 24, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Services will be private.
Survivors include spouse, Evaline Padricks sons, Devane Padrick, both of Richlands, Timothy Padrick of Deep Run, Gene Padrick of Beulaville; daughter, Marsha Murphy of Deep Run; and brother, Leslie Padrick of Richlands.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019