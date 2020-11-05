HUBERT - Victor Perry Bell, 85, of the Bear Creek Community in Hubert, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Terry Golden officiating.
Mr. Bell is survived by two sons, Victor Bell and his wife, Jennifer of Hubert, Morgan R. Bell of Clearmont, FL; one brother, Lester Bell of Sneads Ferry; and six step-children, Tine Decker, Michelle Gast, James Whitford, Larry Fletcher, Darlene Fletcher and Charles Fletcher; twenty-four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
