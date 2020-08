Or Copy this URL to Share

PINK HILL - Perry Lee Byrd, 63, of Pink Hill died Aug. 28, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at their home, 2773 Ash David Road.

Survivors include wife, Teresa H. Byrd of Pink Hill; son, Mickey Byrd of Pink Hill; daughter, Jennifer Roberts of Kinston; sisters, Ruby Smith of Richlands, Tessie Hill of Kinston, Irene Davis of Moss Hill; brother, Ernest Byrd of Pink Hill.



