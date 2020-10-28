Perryn Glen Miller passed away on October 26, 2020, at the age of 10, in his parents' arms at home.
Perryn fought a two-year battle with Glioblastoma. Perryn was born on March 8, 2010, the son of Jacob and Jaimee Miller. He leaves behind his 6-year-old brother Rayner Miller; grandmothers, Patricia Danklef and Donna Javaras, grandfathers, Glen Miller, Rick Reynolds, Kevin Pelfrey and Daniel Javaras. Perryn also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends who loved him very much.
One of the most inspiring moments during Perryn's battle with brain cancer occurred shortly after his first surgery in December 2018. Perryn realized both of his extended families were at the hospital with him. Perryn looked up at his father and said "Dad, my Thanksgiving wish came true." Perryn continued by saying, "My wish was that our whole family would be together for Christmas."
Perryn's outlook and attitude have truly reflected what an inspirational young man he was. Perryn was always looking at the positive side of any situation. During his fight against cancer, Perryn has never asked "why me?" nor, has he allowed himself to be the victim in this challenging circumstance. He has always persevered and considered others before himself.
Perryn loved to go to school at Coastal Preparatory Academy and made it a priority to attend any time he could between treatments. Perryn was an avid joke and riddle teller. He loved to say tongue twisters and play practical jokes on those he loved. He loved playing Pokémon with his brother and friends. Perryn enjoyed shark tooth hunting, riding his bike, watching Dragon Ball Z, and drawing his signature lion.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Dukes Children's Hospital and Primary Children's Hospital for their incredible care provided to Perryn. A very special thank you to Dr. Daniel Landi, Pediatric Neuro-Oncologist, who oversaw Perryn's care for 18 months.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Scotts Hill Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be sent in Perryn's name to Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina, 3809 Computer Drive, Suite 201, Raleigh NC, 27609
