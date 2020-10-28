1/1
Perryn Miller
2010 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perryn Glen Miller passed away on October 26, 2020, at the age of 10, in his parents' arms at home.
Perryn fought a two-year battle with Glioblastoma. Perryn was born on March 8, 2010, the son of Jacob and Jaimee Miller. He leaves behind his 6-year-old brother Rayner Miller; grandmothers, Patricia Danklef and Donna Javaras, grandfathers, Glen Miller, Rick Reynolds, Kevin Pelfrey and Daniel Javaras. Perryn also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends who loved him very much.
One of the most inspiring moments during Perryn's battle with brain cancer occurred shortly after his first surgery in December 2018. Perryn realized both of his extended families were at the hospital with him. Perryn looked up at his father and said "Dad, my Thanksgiving wish came true." Perryn continued by saying, "My wish was that our whole family would be together for Christmas."
Perryn's outlook and attitude have truly reflected what an inspirational young man he was. Perryn was always looking at the positive side of any situation. During his fight against cancer, Perryn has never asked "why me?" nor, has he allowed himself to be the victim in this challenging circumstance. He has always persevered and considered others before himself.
Perryn loved to go to school at Coastal Preparatory Academy and made it a priority to attend any time he could between treatments. Perryn was an avid joke and riddle teller. He loved to say tongue twisters and play practical jokes on those he loved. He loved playing Pokémon with his brother and friends. Perryn enjoyed shark tooth hunting, riding his bike, watching Dragon Ball Z, and drawing his signature lion.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Dukes Children's Hospital and Primary Children's Hospital for their incredible care provided to Perryn. A very special thank you to Dr. Daniel Landi, Pediatric Neuro-Oncologist, who oversaw Perryn's care for 18 months.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Scotts Hill Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be sent in Perryn's name to Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina, 3809 Computer Drive, Suite 201, Raleigh NC, 27609
Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Scotts Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved