Jacksonville - Peter Allen Swigart, 37, of Jacksonville died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Camp Lejeune.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Northwoods United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.
Surviving; his wife, LeighAnn Nichols Swigart of the home; three children, Kennedy Swigart, Gavin Swigart, Maddox Swigart, all of the home; mother, Laura B. Swigart of Jacksonville; grandmother, Mary Jane Swigart of Toledo, Ohio; and sisters, Aprill Porter of Toledo, Ohio, Jaime Polter and her husband Steve of Fremont, Ohio and Melissa Harris of Toledo, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Northwoods United Methodist Church, 1528 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
