Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Peter's life story with friends and family

Share Peter's life story with friends and family

NEWPORT - Peter "Pete" Walrath, 46, of Newport, died Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.

Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Glad Tidings Church. Masks and social distancing required otherwise view it at Munden Funeral Home's website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store