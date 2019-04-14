KENANSVILLE -- Phil Stanley Gresham, 69, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home.
Funeral service is 2 p.m.Tuesday, April 16th, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC. Interment at the Gresham Family Cemetery, Kenansville.
Survivors: Spouse, Vernette Duff Gresham, Kenansville, NC, Son, Phil Gresham, Kenansville, NC, Sisters; Edna Houston, Pink Hill, NC, Brenda Barlow, Hugo, NC and three grandchildren.
Arrangements by Community Funderal Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019