MAYSVILLE - Philip Cameron Baugham, 48, of Maysville died Feb. 10, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Swansboro.
Survivors include father, William J. Baugham Jr.; and sisters, Candice Rae Whitchard of Chocowinity, Jenna Sorkin of Charlotte.
Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.
