29 PALMS, California - Philip Loring Foss, 88, died Aug. 31, 2020, at Desert Regional Hospital.

Memorial will be held at a later date in California.

Survivors include wife of 26 years, Shirley Russell Foss; children, Phyllis Sumrall, June Stanley, both of Jacksonville, and Douglas W. Foss of Arlington, Virginia; and stepchildren, Rex Russell of 29 Palms, Robyn Harris of Eagle River, Arkansas.



