Phillip Dayton Luther Sr., 68, of Holly Ridge died Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home in Holly Ridge.
Mr. Luther was born July 3, 1951, in Randolph County to the late Ralph Dayton Luther and Elizabeth Ellen Austin Luther.
A private burial will be held.
Surviving are two sons, Phillip D. Luther Jr. of Hampstead, Steven P. Luther of Goldston; two grandchildren, Mack Dayton Luther, Sadie Luther; one brother, Terry Luther of Asheboro; and one sister, Vicki Ingold of Troy.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019