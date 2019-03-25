Phillip Paul Putz, 59, of Jacksonville died March 22, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at noon on Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Kaylena Putz of Raleigh; mother, Kazuko Putz of Jacksonville; and sisters, Kathy Spencer of Sneads Ferry, June Lawton of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
