Phyllis Cannon England, 76, of Jacksonville died May 9, 2019, at ARC of Jacksonville.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include daughter, Traci Runyan; brothers, Haywood Cannon, both of Richlands, Johnny Sanderson of Jacksonville; and sisters, Betty Carol Bennett of Florida, Brenda Lanham of Jacksonville, Suzy Miculka, Sherry Lowe, both of Texas.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2019