Polly Puryear Brown, 88, of Newport, died peacefully on June 29, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs, in
Morehead City.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10th at First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell Street, in Morehead City. Visitation is at 1 p.m. in the Atrium.
Polly was born May 19, 1931, in western Kentucky. Her formative years were spent
growing up on a farm there with many happy memories of her cousins. After interning for
her hometown senator in Washington D.C., she attended the University of Kentucky and
met her husband-to-be on a blind date. She adored him at first sight. They were married
May 29, 1954, celebrating their 65th anniversary this year.
Polly followed her husband and his Marine Corps career through many moves and
deployments from coast to coast. After her husband's retirement in 1974, she was the
catalyst for his second successful career in the restaurant business. Despite her
Kentucky roots and many travels, Polly and Ray became happy Eastern North Carolina
transplants. In 1982, they chose Carteret County as home. Polly loved her family, her
cats, her blue martins, her garden, cooking and making their home a special place for
everyone. She treasured her friends from Onslow and Carteret Counties...and the many
she made during her early cross-country moves.
She is survived by her husband, Rangeley Adair (Ray) Brown; a daughter, Peggy Adair
Burns and husband Charlton; and a son, Thomas Peyton Brown and wife Joanne;
grandsons, Zachary and wife Rebecca, Andrew Jett and wife Allison, and one great-granddaughter, Adair Ann.
It is with love and gratitude that we lay Polly to rest after a long illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 1 to July 2, 2019