Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281

Priscilla Dinwiddie Splawn was reunited with her family in heaven on December 6, 2019, after a beautiful and blessed 97 years on earth.

Born in Oklahoma on March 5, 1922; to John and Martha Dinwiddie, Priscilla was a resident of Chickasha, Oklahoma until 1987. She was a long-time employee of J.O. Wood Insurance and the University of Arts and Science of Oklahoma and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chickasha. In 1987, she and her husband Odell moved to Jacksonville, NC to be near her daughter and family in the Southwest area. She was a resident of Carolina Rivers Nursing Center since 2003.

Priscilla was an accomplished seamstress. She loved life, romantic comedies, cooking, playing the piano, shopping (especially shoes), photography, sports (Oklahoma Sooners, Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Braves) and always enjoyed visiting with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Monetha Jean, Odell, her husband of 55 years, and children, Benita, Ola Jean, Ronnie and Jerry. She is survived by her son-in-law, Willie Justice of Jacksonville; grandchildren Barbara and Tony Rooks of Jacksonville, Charles and Sharon Justice of Greenville and Carolyn and Paul Hinson of Fayetteville. Great-grandchildren, Stacy and Caroline Rooks, Brent Justice, Becky Rooks, Nick Hinson, Andi and Jason Workman, Ivy Hinson and Dylan Justice. Great-great grandchildren, Charlie and Will Rooks.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Rivers Nursing Center for their care, love and friendship shown to Priscilla during her time there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carolina Rivers Resident Council (1839 Onslow Drive Ext, Jacksonville, NC 28540) to assist with resident recreational activities which Priscilla thoroughly enjoyed.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 9th at the Justice Family Cemetery, 1325 Gould Rd in Jacksonville.

Condolences may be left at

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

