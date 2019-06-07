Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Bonita Hood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Bonnie was born April 1, 1959, to Linwood and Anita Hood of Swansboro. While at Embrace Hospice of Myrtle Beach she departed her earthly home to enter her heavenly home on December 12, 2018.She is survived by her brother, Bob Hood (Deborah) of Myrtle Beach; and sister, Becky Melton (Johnny) of Hubert. Other survivors are nephew, Kevin Hood (Tamara) and sons, Joseph and Matthew of Plattsmouth, NE and nieces, Ashley Melton of Monroe and Jennifer Jackson (Jalon) and daughter Maddie of Hanahan, SC. After graduating Onslow Academy in Jacksonville, UNC-CH, and Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston Salem she served as a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, Fort Bragg, and Shallotte areas. Bonnie was a die-hard Tar Heel fan and an avid music lover. She continued to study Saxophone as an adult playing in churches and other community functions. Also, due to her love for medicine she donated her body to the Bowman Gray School of Medicine for research.There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Oleander Memorial Gardens (306 Bradley Drive) in Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite clarity. An online guest-book is available at Msfh.net. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 7 to June 8, 2019

