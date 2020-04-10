Jacksonville – Rachel Jeanette Leary, 76, died on April 9, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Leary.
There will be a graveside service at Onslow Memorial Park at 3 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, with Reverends Phillip Sheperd and Larry Huffman officiating.
Ms. Leary is survived by her two sons, James Mitchell Leary of Wadesboro and Robert Allen Leary of Wadesboro; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Verdie Benton and Donnie of Wadesboro; and her special friends, Larry and Sheila Huffman.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at.Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020