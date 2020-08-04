1/
Rachel Sharpless
Rachel Megan Yuill Sharpless, 25, of Jacksonville died July 29, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include husband, Donte Sharpless of Jacksonville; sons, Carter and Khalil; daughters, Nevaeh, Serinity, and Miracle; father, Michael Deligne; mother, Tara Deligne, both of Sneads Ferry; brothers, Michael Deligne Jr. of Jacksonville, Alex Yuill of Sneads Ferry; and sisters, Raven Yuill of Sneads Ferry, Sabrina Paetzel of Winona, Minnesota, Zoey Delgne of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
