Rachel Sharpless

Rachel Megan Yuill Sharpless, 25, of Jacksonville died July 29, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include husband, Donte Sharpless of Jacksonville; sons, Carter and Khalil; daughters, Nevaeh, Serinity, and Miracle; father, Michael Deligne; mother, Tara Deligne, both of Sneads Ferry; brothers, Michael Deligne Jr. of Jacksonville, Alex Yuill of Sneads Ferry; and sisters, Raven Yuill of Sneads Ferry, Sabrina Paetzel of Winona, Minnesota, Zoey Delgne of Jacksonville.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.



