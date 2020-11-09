Jacksonville - Raleigh Gene Jarman, 87, of Jacksonville died Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home.
Gene was born in Jacksonville on November 2, 1933, to the late Walter and Jeanette Jarman, and was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Bryant; brothers, Tommy Jarman, Wilbur Jarman and Bobby Jarman. Gene retired from the City of Jacksonville Police Dept. as a Deputy Chief of Police and was a long time member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he sang in the choir for many years.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gum Branch Road, with Reverend Daniel Flynn and Reverend William Gay officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Surviving; his wife, Evelyn C. Jarman of the home. Two daughters, Rhonda Kennedy and her husband Bill of Jacksonville, Vanessa Jarman Johnston of Jacksonville; one son, Brian Jarman and his wife Angie of Jacksonville; also surviving his grandchildren, Timothy Paul Kennedy and his wife Heather, Hayden Jarman, Cassie Mitchels; his great-grandchildren, Kathleen Kennedy, Isabelle Kennedy, Allexa Mitchels, Nya Mitchels and Jaiden Cooper; one great-great-grandchild, Parker Washington; and two sisters, Judy Maready and Yvonne Mayhew of Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.