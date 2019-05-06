MAGNOLIA - Ralph Bernard Hall Sr., 79, of Magnolia died April 30, 2019, at Heartland Living and Rehab Center.
Funeral will be held at noon on Friday at First Baptist Church, Chinquapin with interment following at Graham family cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include sons, Arthur O. Hall of Washington, D.C., R. Bernard Hall Jr. of Magnolia, Cicero A. Hall of Gibbsonville; brother, Leitha Wright Hall of Chinquapin.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019