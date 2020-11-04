1/
Ralph Parker
JACKSONVILLE, NC - Ralph "RJ" Parker, 70, of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
RJ was the beloved son of the late Ralph and Adell Parker and the loved father of Frederick "Bubba" Parker.
RJ is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Parker; children, Will, Pam, Ryan, Lisa and husband, Trey, Timothy and wife, Shannan, Colby and Kacy. RJ is also survived by his sister, Debbie and husband, Billy; and his brother, Wayne and wife, Rebecca "Becky;" numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
RJ had a sweet disposition and did not know a stranger. He had a smile that would light up the room. He was a loving husband, father, amazing brother, grandfather, uncle and last but not least, a dear friend.
RJ was a hard-working man with many talents, and often did not take a day off. He was a well-loved man and will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lighthouse Baptist Church located at 2531 Burgaw Hwy., Jacksonville, NC.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
