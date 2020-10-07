Ralph Zullo

Ralph Peter Zullo, 89, of Jacksonville, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.
Mr. Zullo was born in Claremont, NH on June 1, 1931. Mr. Zullo joined the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Captain in 1979.
A private graveside service will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville with military honors by the USMC from Camp Lejeune.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian M. Zullo of the home; son, Gary Zullo of FL; stepson, Steve Suden and wife Debra of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Jennifer Cervantes of CA, Cala Grier of VA and Justin France of FL.
