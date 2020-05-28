ROSE HILL - Ralphael Waymon Carlton, 93, of Rose Hill, died May 25, 2020, at his home.
Funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at First Baptist Church cemetery, Teachey.
Survivors include son, Michel R. Carlton of Rose Hill; daughters, Anita Carlton of Raleigh, Reneé Carlton Daniel of Marietta, Georgia; brothers, Joe Lewis Carlton of Teachey, Nathaniel Carlton of Hampton, Virginia; and sisters, Gerdine Stevens of Fayetteville, Myrtle E. Carlton of Teachey, Doris Murphy of Magnolia.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020