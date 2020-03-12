MAPLE HILL - Ramona Karen "Moon" Rochelle, 59, of Maple Hill died March 6, 2020, at Vidant Duplin Medical Center.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Maple Hill.
Survivors include son, Ricarlos M. Rochelle of Maple Hill, sister, Lugenia Rochelle of Denmark, South Carolina; brothers, Orlando Rochelle of Torrance, Florida, John A. Rochelle of Jacksonville, Ricardo E. Rochelle of Richmond, Virginia, William Melvin Rochelle of Greensboro, Marion Rochelle of Jessup, Maryland.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
