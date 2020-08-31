1/1
Ramona Taylor
Ramona Dowdy Byrum Taylor, 84, of Maysville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 29, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, John Thomas Taylor of Maysville; daughters, Shiron Jones of Morehead City, Connie McGlaughon of Kitty Hawk, Lona Giosa of Bowie, MD and Wanda Sue Lanier of Maysville; sister, Orphie Byrum of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Taylor; daughter, Kay Conway; and brother, Julius Byrum.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville. Interment will follow the service at the Maysville City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday September 1, 2020, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Ramona's memory to Memorial Baptist Church, 904 Main Street Maysville, North Carolina 28555.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations in Maysville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
