Ramona Wollenschlager
Swansboro - Ramona Louise Wollenschlager, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs of Morehead City. She was born October 4, 1931, in Risko, MO; a daughter to Lindsey and Violet Anderson Sample.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Robert Hall and Rev. Woody Whitt officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday night at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Ramona was a faithful pastor's wife and loved serving along side her husband Rev. Jim for many years and now they will praise and worship their Lord face to face for all eternity.
She is survived by son, Mark Wollenschlager of Swansboro; daughter, Cheryl Reed of Roanoke, VA; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Sample of Port Huron, MI; and daughter-in-law, Jeryl Wollenschlager
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Rev. Jim" Wollenschlager; daughter, Glenda Obrien; and a sister, Glenda Niles.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
