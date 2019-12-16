NEW BERN - Randall Niles "Randy" Brown, 67, of New Bern, died Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He was born in Morehead City to the late Wesley Brown and Sarah Turner Brown.
A US Army Veteran; he retired from Ready Mixed Concrete Company after 37 years in sales and quality control.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tina J. Brown; his children, Ronica DeMiani-Pinto (Michael) of Alabama, and Dustan R. Brown of New Bern; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; siblings, John L. Brown (Leona), Rose T. Whaley (Roger), and Stonie M. Brown, and the late Rex A. Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the fellowship hall of Antioch Free Will Baptist Church in Bridgeton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Craven County Hospice in memory of Randall Brown.
A special thank you to the hospice nurses, aides and staff for all of their love, care and compassion towards Randy and his family.
Arrangements provided by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations of Maysville.
