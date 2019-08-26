Randell Dale Franks, 46, of Jacksonville, died on Aug. 22, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include wife, Margaret Marriner; sons, Noel Franks, of Catwell, Virginia, and Elijah Franks, of Jacksonville; daughters, Iris Mannor, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Karrssa Franks, of Bolivia; father, Roger Franks, of Aberdeen, Oregon; mother, Nilza Felix Franks, of Jacksonville; brothers, Josep Franks and Patrick Albuja, both of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019