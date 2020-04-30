Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Mason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLY RIDGE, NC - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Randy Mason, 74, of Holly Ridge on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Born, July 2, 1945, to the late John and Bonnie Lee Taylor Mason. He is predeceased by four brothers, Jack, Thurman, Harry and Robert Mason; two sisters, Mary Pearsall and LouAnn Sidbury. Randy served his country with the United States Army and served in Germany and Vietnam. He retired from General Electric, in 1999. His love for drag racing was with him for many years.

Surviving is his bride of 51 years, Kathy Batson Mason; his son, John Mason and his favorite grandson, Ethan Mason; sister, Peggy Shepard; brother-in-law, Larry Batson and wife Linda; sister-in-law Deborah Batson Guthrie; several nieces and nephews and many close friends, such as, Bill White, Mike Poole, Warren Plowden and others that remained close to him till the very end.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 332 N. LAUDERDALE, MEMPHIS, TN 38105-2479 or .

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Many thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and the Veterans Administration for their exceptional care and compassion.

