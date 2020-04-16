HOLLY RIDGE - Randy Miller, 27, of Holly Ridge died April 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be private. Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his parents, Yvette Aileen and Wade Green of Holly Ridge, Brian and Shelly Miller of Sallisaw Oklahoma; stepbrothers, Jared and Jonathan Green; and stepsisters, Taylor Green, all of North Carolina, Jessica Mifflin of Oklahoma, Jennifer McElhannon of Arkansas.
Arrangements by Andrews Mortuary, Wilmington.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020