WALLACE - Randy Wright, 58, of Wallace died March 13, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rockfish AME Church, Teachey with burial following at Johnson Cemetery, Wallace.

Survivors include wife, Kathleen Coston Wright of Wallace; daughters, Latoya Sharee Fisher of Fayetteville, Katina Coston of Rose Hill; mother, Victoria Wright of Harrells; stepmother, Hattie Johnson of Wallace; brothers, Ledell Fennell of Rocky Mount, Charlie Johnson of Lumberton; and sisters, Doris Warrington of Wallace, Cathy Pickett of Macon, Georgia.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.

