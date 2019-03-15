WALLACE - Randy Wright, 58, of Wallace died March 13, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rockfish AME Church, Teachey with burial following at Johnson Cemetery, Wallace.
Survivors include wife, Kathleen Coston Wright of Wallace; daughters, Latoya Sharee Fisher of Fayetteville, Katina Coston of Rose Hill; mother, Victoria Wright of Harrells; stepmother, Hattie Johnson of Wallace; brothers, Ledell Fennell of Rocky Mount, Charlie Johnson of Lumberton; and sisters, Doris Warrington of Wallace, Cathy Pickett of Macon, Georgia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019