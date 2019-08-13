Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raoul Gagnon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Heavens have opened up and welcomed home a United States Marine. After one last battle, Raoul Gagnon, MGySgt USMC Retired, 94, has gone to be with Our Father in heaven, passing on

He served for 32 years in the United States Marine Corps from 1942-1974, reaching the highest enlisted rank of E-9, Master Gunnery Sergeant. His service included World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. Those who served in these wars were known as "Hard Core Warriors." His duty stations included Camp Lejeune, Port of Prince, Haiti, Okinawa, Japan, and several bases in California. He served as a Marine Corps Drill Instructor at Parris Island (1956-1958). He ended his military career by retiring in Jacksonville, NC. Known as "Top," he was a devoted mentor and leader to many Marines throughout his years of service. After retiring from military service, he was a distributor of the Washington Post for 10 years.

He met the love of his life, Jane, while they both were serving in the USMC at Camp Lejeune. They married in 1952,and were blessed with 65 wonderful years. He is survived by his children that he loved very much, Bob Gagnon (Joyce) of Raleigh, NC; Billy Gagnon (Darlene) of Jacksonville, NC; Betty Spears of Jacksonville, NC; Bonnie Wiggins of Waynesville, GA; Charlotte Gagnon of Jacksonville, NC. He has 9 grandchildren, Remy and Max Gagnon, Mike and Ryan Spears, Christopher and Justin Gagnon, Jennifer Wiggins and Stephen and Joan Wendt. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nephews, David Rogers, Jeremy Barber; and one niece, Jocelyn.

Well done, good and faithful servant. Thou hast been faithful. Semper Fi, Master Gunnery Sergeant Gagnon.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home Jacksonville.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

