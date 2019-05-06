Ray Banks Jr.

Service Information
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC
28555
(910)-743-4161
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Maysville, NC
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Maysville, NC
View Map
Obituary
MAYSVILLE - Ray C. Banks Jr., 89, of Maysville died May 6, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Maysville with burial following at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Michael Banks, Steve Banks, both of Maysville, Doug Banks of Hope Mills; brothers, Bennie Banks, Larry Banks; and sisters, Nancy Parker, all of Maysville, Bonnie Favorite of Mebane.
Visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019
