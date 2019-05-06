MAYSVILLE - Ray C. Banks Jr., 89, of Maysville died May 6, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Maysville with burial following at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Michael Banks, Steve Banks, both of Maysville, Doug Banks of Hope Mills; brothers, Bennie Banks, Larry Banks; and sisters, Nancy Parker, all of Maysville, Bonnie Favorite of Mebane.
Visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019