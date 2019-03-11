MAYSVILLE - Jessie Ray Sutton, 56, of Maysville died March 8, 2019, at home.
Funeral will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Maysville. Committal services with military honors will be at noon on Thursday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include sisters, Betty Jean Jones, Janice Marie Gurganus, both of Maysville; and brother, David Leroy Sutton of New Bern.
Visitation follows in the church fellowship hall.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-4161
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019