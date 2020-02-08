SNEADS FERRY - Ray Harding Williams Jr., 74 of Sneads Ferry, died Feb. 6 at UNC Chapel Hill.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sneads Ferry United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Survivors include wife Elizabeth Williams of the home; daughter Tara Williams of Hilo, Hawaii; son, Ray Williams III of New Bern; brother, Jeff Williams of Hampstead; and sisters, Laura Shingleton of Hampstead, Betty Richardson of Walnut Cove, and Irene Shumate of Walnut Cove.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020