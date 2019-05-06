Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Banks Jr.. View Sign Service Information Sayland Funeral Home Inc 703 Mattocks Ave Maysville , NC 28555 (910)-743-4161 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM First Baptist Church Maysville , NC View Map Funeral 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Maysville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MAYSVILLE - Raymond Carmine Banks Jr., 89, passed away peacefully at Premier Rehabilitation Facility in Jacksonville, NC on May 6, 2019.

Ray was born on March 16, 1930, in Maysville, NC. He was the son of the late Raymond and Cora Smith Banks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Gasperson Banks; and his siblings, Jean Thomas, Jerry Banks, J.D. Banks, Marion Bradford, Cora Fay Batchelor and Frances Johnson.

He is survived by his three sons and their families, Michael and Shawn Banks and their two daughters, Sarah and Katie Banks, Douglas and Judy Banks and their son, Garrett Banks, Stephen and Donna Banks and their three children, Ashtin, Nichole and Cory Banks along with six great-grandchildren, Karina, Ezriel, Hayden, Ethan, Jayden and Ezekiel; his sisters, Nancy Parker and Bonnie Favorite and brothers, Benny Banks and Larry Banks; sisters in law, Laverne Banks, Joyce Banks and Gail Banks and brothers in law, Dee Johnson, Edward Earl Parker and Larry Favorite. Many nephews and nieces and countless friends. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. His life was dedicated to the Church, his family and the family business.

Ray served in the Army and was honorably discharged after serving in the Korean war as a Sergeant. Shortly after returning, Ray started Ray Banks Logging and logged for 60 plus years.

The visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Maysville. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the First Baptist Church with the Reverend David C. Adams officiating. The burial will follow at the Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville, NC

The Banks family would like to thank all the special people that sent food, flowers, cards and prayers. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 208, Maysville, NC 28555. Online condolences may be sent to

Services entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.



