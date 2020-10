Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Rebecca Jo Amaral, 61, of Hubert, died Oct. 10, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Enon Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will be private.

Survivors include husband, Joel; and daughters, Jessica Amaral and Sharon Anderson.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Saturday at 401 Mossy Oak Lane, Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



