Or Copy this URL to Share

Rebecca Jo Amaral, 61, of Hubert, died on October 10, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Enon Chapel Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

Private burial will be held at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store