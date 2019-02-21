BEULAVILLE - Rebecca Stiles Brant, 64, of Beulaville died Feb. 21, 2019, at her home.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday followed by visitation at Pathway Church, Beulaville. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Larry Brant; daughter, Brooks Sumner; and sister, Tammie Stiles Futreal, all of Beulaville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019