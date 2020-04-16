Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Hobbs. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Dyson St Holly Ridge , NC 28445 (910)-329-1633 Lying in State 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Jones Funeral Home Dyson St Holly Ridge , NC 28445 View Map Lying in State 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Jones Funeral Home Dyson St Holly Ridge , NC 28445 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM St. Philips Episcopal Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Conrad Hobbs, 82, of Holly Ridge, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Born in Forsyth County on April 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Marion Alexander and Ella Forbus Conrad. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Liston E. Hobbs; and her son, Ronnie Hobbs. Rebecca taught piano for over 50 years. Teaching and playing for her church was her absolute joy. She started playing for her church at 12 years of age at the church that her daddy pastored in Shelby. She loved teaching children to love and appreciate music and always reminded everyone that music was an art to be enjoyed for a lifetime.

She is survived by two daughters, Renee Maiorano and husband John of Holly Ridge, Connie Neighbors of Holly Ridge; five grandchildren, Heather Adams and husband Rich, Angela Williams and husband Marcus, Ronald Hobbs and wife Carly, Kristen Poehlitz and husband Scott, John Maiorano; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Philips Episcopal Church Cemetery with Reverend Preston Wells officiating.

The body will lie in state at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge on Friday afternoon from Noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 until 10:30 a.m., for those wishing to pay their respects.

A memorial service will be held at a later date once services are allowed to resume.

