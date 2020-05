Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLLY RIDGE - Rebecca Conrad Hobbs, 82, of Holly Ridge died April 15, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. June 7 at St. Philips Episcopal Church.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.



