BEULAVILLE - Rebecca King Murray, age 76, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home in Beulaville, NC.
She was born on July 24, 1943, in Inez, Warren Co., NC to Gladys Benson and Joe Henry King, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Fred Murray Jr. (Jamie); granddaughters, Sarah Murray and Madison Murray; grandson, Kyle Fountain; sister, Juanita King Coley; brother, Joseph B. King (Marsha); nieces, Donna Jo Strickland, Meghan Strickland, Tara Strickland, Suzanne Ibbou (Rachid); nephews Aidan Coley, Jason King (Beth), Nabil Ibbou; and many close cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local SPCA with a notification to the Murray Family at 113 Quarterhorse Lane, Beulaville, NC 28518.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020