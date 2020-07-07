1/
Rebecca Tootle
MIDWAY PARK - Rebecca Delores Tootle, 74, of Midway Park died July 2, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Dillahunt family cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Deloris Jones of Swansboro; sons, James Tootle, Jeffrey Tootle, both of Jacksonville, Terry Tootle of Spartanburg, South Carolina, William H. Tootle III of Durham; siblings, Barbara Hill, Dorothy Gibbs, Mabel Jones, all of Maysville, Glenda Arnold, Inez Wooten, Charlie Dillahunt, all of Jacksonville, Claudia Hill of Hubert, Mary Lewis of Hampton, Virginia.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
