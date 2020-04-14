Maysville, NC - Rebecca Hardee Willis, 74, of Maysville, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 12, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Osborne officiating.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Woodrow Willis of the home; sons, Woody Willis and wife Angela of Hubert and Scott Willis and wife Terri of Maysville; sisters, Ann Knowles and husband Richard of Maysville and Belinda Conway of Clayton; and granddaughter, Izabela Willis of Hubert.
Flowers are welcome, and the family requests that food not be brought to the house. Donations may instead be made to the homeless shelter in her honor.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020