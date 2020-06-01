Reginald Wright
Reginald M. Wright II, 38, of Jacksonville died May 24, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughters, MiYauri Wright, Za'Naezjha Wright; sons, Rayshawn Nelson, Tayquan Williams, all of Jacksonville; parents, Reginald and Brenda Wright of Huntersville; and siblings Kevin Wright, and Jazzmine Wright, both of Charlotte.
Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
