Renaldo Lassiter
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -Renaldo D. Lassiter, 58, of Baton Rouge died Oct. 12, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include parents, Randolph and Patricia Lassiter of Jacksonville; children, Renaldo Lassiter of New Jersey, Maya Lassiter of Pennsylvania; and sisters, Tiffani L. Lassiter, Lezlie Lassiter, both of Jacksonville.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
