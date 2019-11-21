Hubert - Retha Belle Holton Smallwood, 89 of Hubert died at New Hanover Reg. Medical Center on Thursday, November, 18, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Swansboro with the Rev. Steve Pridgen officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Mrs. Smallwood is preceded in death by her husband and father of her natural children, Ray Bell; mother, Velver Holton; son, William Bell; and stepson, J.D. Smallwood Jr.
Mrs. Smallwood is survived by her daughters, Gloria Yarborough and her husband Charles of Wilmington, NC; Teresa Brown and her husband Buddy of Cape Carteret; son, Butch Bell and his wife June of Rocky Point, NC; stepsons, Al Smallwood and his wife Ana of Hubert and Gary Smallwood of Jacksonville; sister, Sarah Moore of Hubert; brother, William Phillip and his wife Brenda of Hubert; daughter in law, Kathy Bell of Wilmington, NC; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes RF, 26 Broadway 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or Community Church, 708 Bear Creek Road, Hubert, NC 28539.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Internet condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019